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Home > World > ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

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Published: October 17, 2026 13:09:16 IST

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ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

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ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES
ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES
ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES
ONE WOMAN KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, RUSSIA'S TASS CITES EMERGENCY SERVICES

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