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Home > World > Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela

Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/earthquake-of-magnitude-47-strikes-tajikistan20260702082314"> <p class="title">Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Tajikistan</p> <a>

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Tajikistan

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 08:36:12 IST

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Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], July 2 (ANI): India on Thursday reiterated its commitment to stand by Venezuela under Operation Amistad as it grapples with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes.

Indian Embassy in Venezuela said in a post on X, “Operation Amistad – India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela in these difficult times.”

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Rescue and relief operations remain underway in Venezuela after the deadly twin earthquake last week left over 1,900 people dead, according to official sources, CNN reported.

As per the American broadcaster, National Assembly President Jorge Ramirez – the acting president’s brother – on Tuesday announced that at least 1,943 had died, an increase of about 200 from the day before.

However, the casualty figure is believed to be much larger.

According to the US Geological Survey, there is a high likelihood that tens of thousands are dead.

CNN reported that the United Nations’ Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, said on Monday that the Venezuelan government and the UN are procuring 10,000 body bags in anticipation of more deaths.

As Venezuelans in La Guaira continued to pick through the rubble of downed buildings yesterday, a government excavator stood immobile next to a pile of concrete and bent rebar.

With plenty of work to do as the country reels in the aftermath of the earthquake, CNN further reported that when asked why the excavator was idle, the operator said there wasn’t any gasoline to put in it.

Meanwhile, Indian medical teams continue carrying out relief ops in Venezuela after the country was struck by twin earthquakes earlier in June.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “On Doctors’ Day, extend best wishes to all our medical professionals for their efforts and dedication in service of the society. A special thanks to our medical teams, as they carry out challenging relief operations in Venezuela under Operation Amistad.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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Tags: doctors-dayearthquakeindiajorge-ramirezmedical-teamsnational-assemblyoperation-amistadrelief-operationsunus geological surveyvenezuela

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Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela

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Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela

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Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela
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Operation Amistad: India reiterates commitment to stand by quake-hit Venezuela
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