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Home > World > PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

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Published: September 12, 2026 05:12:04 IST

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PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:12 AM IST
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PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

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PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

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PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

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PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING
PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING
PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING
PETROBRAS SAYS IT RECEIVED INSTALLMENTS OF 643.8 MLN REAIS AND 1.9 BLN REAIS RELATED TO BRAZIL DIESEL SUBSIDY PROGRAM – FILING

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