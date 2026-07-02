Pezeshkian defends US Negotiations, affirming alignment within Iran's Post-Khamenei leadership framework

Tehran [Iran], July 2 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly defended Tehran’s ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly rejecting domestic criticism that his administration acted without higher theological approval.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from the Islamic Development Coordination Council’s commemoration headquarters, Pezeshkian insisted that all diplomatic manoeuvres have been executed strictly within the Islamic Republic’s established decision-making structures and under the strategic guidance of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Addressing mounting accusations from hardline factions that his government bypassed the country’s ultimate authority, Pezeshkian clarified that the executive branch operates entirely in tandem with the leadership.

“If the leadership had ordered no negotiations, we would have certainly obeyed. If he had ordered that no meeting or negotiation be held, we would not have held a meeting or negotiated,” he said.

Pezeshkian detailed that the process was explicitly deferred by the Supreme Leader to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) under a clear democratic threshold within the council.

According to the President, the Supreme Leader mandated that if three-quarters of the SNSC voted in favour, the diplomatic track should proceed. Pezeshkian revealed that the mandate passed overwhelmingly: 12 out of 13 members did not just vote in favour but actively debated and firmly supported the measures.

“All measures taken have been taken within the framework of the system’s approved policies and based on the country’s macro-strategies,” Pezeshkian added, reinforcing that the administration is following a path of strict “coherence and coordination.”

The political defence comes at a delicate transitional moment for Iran following the recent death of its long-serving Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While the country prepares for extensive funeral ceremonies, back-channel diplomacy has continued to move forward in Qatar.

Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan successfully concluded separate, indirect sessions with U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha. Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on X that “positive progress” had been achieved regarding the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Doha talks built directly upon the framework laid out during the recent Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland. Qatari officials stated that diplomatic teams have agreed to pause active discussions to allow the Iranian delegation to return for the state funeral processions, with the next round of meetings slated to be scheduled at the earliest possible window afterwards. (ANI)

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