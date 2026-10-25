Primeira Liga Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 9 9 0 0 21 4 27 …………………………………. 2 Benfica 8 6 1 1 24 7 19 ……………………………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)