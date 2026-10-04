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Home > World > Primera División Results

Primera División Results

Primera División Results

Written By:
Published: October 4, 2026 01:12:09 IST

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Primera División Results

Oct 3 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Saturday (start times are ART) Clausura ————————————————————- Defensa y Justicia (3) 3 San

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 1:12 AM IST
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Primera División Results

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Primera División Results
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