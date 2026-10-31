LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Primera División Results

Primera División Results

Primera División Results

Written By:
Published: October 31, 2026 05:27:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Primera División Results

Oct 30 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Friday (start times are ART) Clausura ——————————————————————- Estudiantes Río Cuarto (0) 1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 31, 2026 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 2-PGA Tour-VidantaWorld Mexico Open 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open Scores

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

Soccer-Hakimi hat-trick leads PSG to 5-1 win at Le Havre

Major Daybook/Monday

UPDATE 2-La Liga Summaries

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

Carrasco hits hat trick as Al Shabab thrash Al Ahli 6-1

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

Alcaraz and Zverev progress in Vienna

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

Carrasco hits hat trick as Al Shabab thrash Al Ahli 6-1

Midterm US elections, earnings, jobs data loom for AI-wary stock market

Exclusive-Trump appointee Bill Pulte’s housing agency obstructed watchdog, report says

Primera División Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Primera División Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Primera División Results
Primera División Results
Primera División Results
Primera División Results

QUICK LINKS