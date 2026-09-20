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Home > World > PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

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Published: September 20, 2026 14:48:17 IST

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PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 2:48 PM IST
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PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTAN'S PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED AHEAD OF THE PTI'S LONG MARCH ON SEPTEMBER 27

PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

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PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

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PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

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PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE
PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE
PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE
PTI PUNJAB SPOKESMAN: POLICE ARRESTED ALEEMA KHAN, SISTER OF JAILED FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN FROM HER HOUSE IN LAHORE

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