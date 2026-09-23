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Home > World > PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

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Published: September 23, 2026 18:26:10 IST

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PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 6:26 PM IST
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PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

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PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

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PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED
PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED
PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED
PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

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