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Home > World > Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

Richard Tice faces scrutiny after reports of a nearly £100,000 corporation tax shortfall linked to companies tied to him, as the Reform UK deputy leader says he will correct any errors.

The development sparked political debate and raised questions about financial accountability among party leaders. (Photo: Social Media)
The development sparked political debate and raised questions about financial accountability among party leaders. (Photo: Social Media)

Published By: Sumit Kumar
Published: April 19, 2026 17:58:34 IST

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Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

Richard Tice tax controversy: Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has come under renewed public scrutiny after reports suggested that companies connected to him may have failed to pay close to £100,000 in corporation tax over two years.

The issue gained attention after financial records showed that four companies associated with Tice did not pay corporation tax on profits earned between 2020 and 2022. According to reports, these companies handled dividend payments from his property investment business and then passed those funds to a parent company.

Records also indicated that Tisun Investments Ltd transferred more than £1.1 million to Reform UK between March 2020 and May 2022. The development sparked political debate and raised questions about financial accountability among party leaders.

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Richard Tice tax controversy: Details of the Alleged Tax Discrepancy

Financial analysts reviewing the case estimated that approximately £98,000 in corporation tax may be outstanding, along with additional interest that could bring the total liability higher.

The situation also involved dividend payments linked to Quidnet REIT Limited, a property investment firm associated with Tice. Reports suggested that the firm did not apply the required 20% tax deduction on certain dividend payments before distributing them to Tice and an offshore trust.

Experts explained that Real Estate Investment Trusts must deduct a fixed tax percentage before paying dividends to certain shareholders. Failure to do so can result in unpaid tax liabilities and financial penalties.

Richard Tice Defends His Record

Richard Tice addressed the issue publicly and stressed that any errors were unintentional and related to the complexity of managing multiple companies.

He said, “In a highly successful career spanning 40 years, I have done business in 12 countries across three continents, and been a director of more than 150 companies.

“I have helped build thousands of homes, creating thousands of jobs and generating hundreds of millions of value for shareholders and investors, along with many tens of millions of tax for HMRC.

“I am very proud of this record. Throughout this career, I have taken professional tax advice and have always paid everything that I was advised to pay. “Here’s the reality: tax efficiency is a basic corporate responsibility and duty to shareholders. A long career with multiple businesses is bound to feature some errors.

“Naturally, I am always happy to put things right, and if numbers need rechecking, of course, I will pay what is owed – be that more or less.”

Tice maintained that overall tax payments remained correct and pointed to complicated dividend rules as the likely cause of discrepancies.

Political Reaction Adds Pressure

Opposition leaders responded strongly after the reports surfaced, calling for clarity and accountability from the Reform UK leadership. Anna Turley, chair of the Labour Party, criticised the situation and questioned Tice’s continued role in the party.

She said, “Richard Tice’s credibility is in tatters, and Nigel Farage needs to urgently explain why he remains Reform’s deputy leader. “This is a major scandal that’s not going away. Tice has called for others to resign over tax errors that involved less money than this.”

Her remarks intensified political pressure and kept the issue in the spotlight.

Richard Tice Tax Controversy: Party Leaders Offer Support

Senior figures within Reform UK defended Tice and suggested that the issue might stem from how taxes were recorded rather than unpaid obligations. They indicated that Tice believed he may have paid tax through personal channels instead of corporate structures, which could have been confusing in official accounts.

Party representatives also noted that tax authorities had not launched any formal investigation into the matter, suggesting that the issue might involve administrative or technical details rather than deliberate wrongdoing.

Richard Tice Tax Controversy: Why the Controversy Matters?

The situation highlights the growing importance of transparency in financial matters involving political leaders. Public trust often depends on clear financial records, especially when senior officials manage large business interests.

Experts warned that even small technical errors can lead to significant political consequences when they involve large sums of money or high-profile individuals.

As attention remains focused on the financial details surrounding Richard Tice, the controversy could continue to shape political discussions, particularly if regulators review company accounts or additional information becomes public.

First published on: Apr 19, 2026 5:58 PM IST
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Tags: quidnet reit dividend tax rowreform uk deputy leader newsrichard tice corporation tax issuerichard tice tax controversyuk political tax scandal

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Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

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Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

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Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall
Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall
Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall
Richard Tice Tax Controversy: ‘Always Happy to Put Things Right’ — Reform UK Deputy Leader Responds to Reports of Nearly £100,000 Corporation Tax Shortfall

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