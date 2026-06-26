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Home > World > Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/no-political-leader-in-india-will-accept-that-usispf-chief-mukesh-aghi-on-us-tariff-gap-with-pakistan20260625230742"> <p class="title">'No political leader in India will accept that': USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi on US tariff gap with Pakistan</p> <a>

'No political leader in India will accept that': USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi on US tariff gap with Pakistan

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 02:02:12 IST

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Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that facing interwoven conventional and non-conventional security threats, it is the right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Thursday said in a statement that from June 22 to 23, Director Wang Yi attended the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security in New Delhi. He had a friendly exchange of views with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had bilateral meetings with heads of delegation from multiple countries.

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With the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran giving way to dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in the meeting that the hundred-day-long conflict has dealt a serious blow to the region and beyond, from which four lessons can be drawn: the importance of safeguarding international rules, respecting national sovereignty, establishing a new vision of security, and understanding the new forms of war. He added that facing interwoven conventional and non-conventional security threats, it is the right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs, according to the statement.

The statement read that Wang noted BRICS cooperation over the past 20 years has turned the grouping into a staunch force for global peace, development and justice. Amid complex and profound changes in the international landscape, BRICS countries need to step up to their responsibilities to defend the international order, build consensus on tackling difficulties on security, take stronger actions to respond to global challenges, and pool collective wisdom to improve the governance in emerging sectors.

He also noted that through this meeting, BRICS countries have reached consensus on safeguarding multilateralism, voiced support for independence, self-reliance, solidarity and mutual assistance among the BRICS and the Global South, and charted a clear course to better leverage this meeting mechanism and maintain communication and coordination on major international and regional hotspot issues, adding new meanings to greater BRICS cooperation.

Next year, China will be the rotating chair of BRICS. China looks forward to working with all BRICS partners to actively act on the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and promote development for prosperity, strengthen security for stability, foster civilizational exchanges for mutual trust, and improve global governance for justice, so that we can open up a future of peace and prosperity together, as per the statement. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 2:02 AM IST
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Tags: bricschinese-ambassadorglobal governanceglobal-peaceinternational-cooperationmultilateralismNational Securitynew delhiUS-Israel Iranwang yi

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Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

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Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi
Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi
Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi
Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

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