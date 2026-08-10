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Home > Business News > Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

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Last updated: August 10, 2026 19:22:14 IST

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Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

The brand celebrates beauty, confidence and self-care by presenting exclusive skincare hampers to the remarkable contestants of Mrs. India 2026

New Delhi [India], August 10: Oshea Herbals, a leading Indian herbal skincare and personal care brand, is proud to partner with Mrs. India 2026 as its official skincare partner. As part of this association, Oshea Herbals presented specially curated skincare hampers to the stunning contestants of Mrs. India 2026, celebrating their beauty, confidence, individuality and inspiring journeys.

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The exclusive hampers featured a thoughtfully selected range of Oshea Herbals’ skincare products, designed to support healthy, radiant and well-nourished skin. Through this association, the brand aims to encourage women to prioritise self-care while embracing their natural beauty with confidence.

Mrs. India 2026 brings together accomplished and inspiring women from diverse backgrounds, providing them with a platform to celebrate their aspirations, achievements and individuality. Oshea Herbals’ association with the platform reflects the brand’s commitment to empowering women and promoting beauty that is rooted in confidence, care and authenticity.

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

Commenting on the association, Mr Yash Kundlia, Co-Founder @ Oshea Herbals, said, “We are delighted to be associated with Mrs. India 2026 as the official skincare partner. The contestants represent confidence, strength, grace and individuality, values that strongly resonate with Oshea Herbals. Through our specially curated skincare hampers, we are proud to celebrate and support these inspiring women as they embark on this remarkable journey.”

The association further strengthens Oshea Herbals’ commitment to connecting with women through meaningful platforms that celebrate beauty beyond appearances. By supporting the contestants of Mrs. India 2026, the brand continues to promote the importance of self-care, confidence and embracing one’s unique beauty.

With this partnership, Oshea Herbals looks forward to being a part of the contestants’ memorable journey and celebrating the spirit of women who inspire through their confidence, passion and achievements.

About Oshea Herbals

Oshea Herbals, part of OJB Herbals Pvt. Ltd., was founded in 2009 with the vision of blending herbal wisdom and modern science to create safe, cruelty-free, and effective personal care solutions. Headquartered in Kolkata, with a growing presence across India, Oshea Herbals today offers an extensive portfolio of 450+ products in skincare, haircare, bath & body, and professional care. Each product is dermatologically tested, carefully crafted, and designed to bring consumers closer to nature.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 7:22 PM IST
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Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

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Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner
Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner
Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner
Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

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