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Home > World > Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/pentagon-updates-chinese-military-firms-list-warns-american-business-against-ties-with-pla-linked-companies20260609103326"> <p class="title">Pentagon updates Chinese military firms list; warns American business against ties with PLA-linked companies</p> <a>

Pentagon updates Chinese military firms list; warns American business against ties with PLA-linked companies

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 12:38:12 IST

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Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): UK-based Kashmiri author, political analyst and human rights advocate Shabir Choudhry has written to British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, urging the UK government to take a more active role in addressing what he described as a deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a letter addressed to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Choudhry expressed concern over reports of increased security deployments, alleged use of force against demonstrators, arrests of political activists, restrictions on freedom of expression, communication blackouts and limitations on independent media access in PoJK.

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According to the letter, more than 20,000 security personnel, including Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and police units, have reportedly been deployed in the region.

Choudhry alleged that the resulting crackdown has led to casualties, injuries and detentions, while communication restrictions have made independent verification of events increasingly difficult.

The letter also highlighted concerns regarding Gilgit-Baltistan, where residents have reportedly raised issues related to political marginalisation, inadequate constitutional protections, restrictions on democratic participation, control over natural resources, demographic changes and land ownership disputes.

Choudhry argued that the United Kingdom bears a historical and moral responsibility towards the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir due to its role during the 1947 transfer of power.

He called on the British government to support efforts aimed at safeguarding human rights, democratic freedoms and peaceful conflict resolution in the region.

The human rights advocate urged London to closely monitor developments in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, raise concerns with Pakistan regarding allegations of excessive force and arbitrary arrests, encourage independent international human rights monitoring, and support democratic reforms, transparency and accountability.

He also called for greater engagement with civil society groups and human rights defenders from the two regions and stressed the need for transparent monitoring of humanitarian and development assistance to ensure that aid reaches local communities.

“Many residents believe that aid allocated in their name does not always reach those for whom it is intended,” Choudhry stated, advocating independent oversight of assistance programmes.

Emphasising the aspirations of the local population, Choudhry said the people of PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan seek dignity, justice, democratic representation, economic opportunity and respect for fundamental human rights. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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Tags: Gilgit BaltistanHuman Rightspojkshabir-choudhryUK governmentyvette-cooper

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Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

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Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

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Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government
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Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government
Rights concerns mount in PoJK as activist appeals to British Government

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