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Home > World > RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

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Published: August 2, 2026 07:38:13 IST

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RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 2, 2026 7:38 AM IST
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RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

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RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

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RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL
RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL
RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL
RPT-TRUMP: USA LOCKED AND LOADED AND READY TO GO AGAINST IRAN -TRUTH SOCIAL

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