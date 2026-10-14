RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

Written By:
Published: October 14, 2026 11:13:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 11:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Pius Suter, Mason McTavish help Blues wallop Senators 7-2

UPDATE 2-Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight

Martin Necas, Avalanche surge ahead, hold off Stars

IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

Japan's Nikkei rebounds from sharp loss as chip-related shares rise

LATEST NEWS

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

Five signs of empty nest syndrome and when it's time to get help

ASML forecasts Q4 sales above expectations on AI chip demand

Kamala Harris warns window closing for AI safeguards, urges US-China cooperation

‘The Magician’s Nephew’ trailer introduces the origins of the magical world of Narnia

From Blueprint to Build: Blue Cloud Completes Architecture and Delivers Rs 25 Crore of Work in First Quarter of USD 150 Million SpaceX International Programme

Peralta shuts down Guardians as Rays even ALCS

CBA chief Matt Comyn says Australia must retain economic value of AI

Morning Bid: Let the doves sing

Footage of proposed Rwanda F1 site

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS
RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS
RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS
RUSSIA STRIKES OIL FACILITY IN WESTERN UKRAINE'S LUTSK, CITY OFFICIAL SAYS

QUICK LINKS