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Home > World > RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

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Published: August 20, 2026 06:03:05 IST

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RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 6:03 AM IST
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RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

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RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

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RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIAN AIR ATTACKS KILL FIVE, INJURE 23 IN UKRAINE'S KYIV, AUTHORITIES SAY

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