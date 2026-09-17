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Home > World > RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

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Published: September 17, 2026 10:40:05 IST

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 10:40 AM IST
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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: RUSSIAN FORCES HIT VESSELS USED BY UKRAINIAN MILITARY – RIA

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