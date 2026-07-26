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Home > World > RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

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Published: July 26, 2026 14:42:09 IST

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 2:42 PM IST
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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE SHEVCHENKO IN UKRAINE'S DONETSK REGION – RIA

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