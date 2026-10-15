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Home > World > RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

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Published: October 15, 2026 21:15:11 IST

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:15 PM IST
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RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX
RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX
RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX
RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED BY RECENT UKRAINE'S STRIKES ON RUSSIAN REFINERIES – IFAX

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