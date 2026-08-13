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Home > World > RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

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Published: August 13, 2026 08:29:09 IST

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:29 AM IST
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RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

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RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS
RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS
RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS
RUSSIA'S PUTIN VISITS DISPUTED KURIL ISLANDS, TASS NEWS AGENCY REPORTS

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