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Home > World > SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

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Published: September 9, 2026 11:56:09 IST

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SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

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SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

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SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER
SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER
SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER
SAUDI ARABIA CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS ALERTS ISSUED IN KHAMIS MUSHAIT TO WARN OF DANGER

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