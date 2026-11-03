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Home > World > SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

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Published: November 3, 2026 18:28:09 IST

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SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 6:28 PM IST
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SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

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SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

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SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV
SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV
SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV
SAUDI ARABIA POSTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 BUDGET DEFICIT OF 84 BILLION RIYALS, REVENUE OF 259 BILLION RIYALS – STATE TV

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