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Home > World > SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

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Published: September 8, 2026 22:35:09 IST

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 10:35 PM IST
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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JAZAN -POST ON X

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