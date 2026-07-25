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Home > World > SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

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Published: July 25, 2026 08:43:12 IST

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENCE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN JIZAN

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