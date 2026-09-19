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Home > World > SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

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Published: September 19, 2026 05:43:07 IST

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 5:43 AM IST
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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

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SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH
SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN RIYADH

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