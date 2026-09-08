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Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

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Published: September 8, 2026 09:06:09 IST

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SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:06 AM IST
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SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

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SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN
SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN
SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN
SAUDI-LED COALITION IN YEMEN SAYS HOUTHIS ATTACKED CIVILIAN, ECONOMIC ENTITIES IN SAUDI CITIES OF ABHA, KHAMIS MUSHAIT, NAJRAN, AND JAZAN

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