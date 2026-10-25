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Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

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Published: October 25, 2026 07:27:20 IST

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 7:27 AM IST
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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED DRONE IN RIYADH REGION

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