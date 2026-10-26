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Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

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Published: October 26, 2026 09:18:07 IST

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 9:18 AM IST
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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS OPERATION DESTROYED FIVE BALLISTIC MISSILE STORAGE FACILITIES AND FOUR MISSILE LAUNCH PLATFORMS IN HOUTHI-CONTROLLED AREAS

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