SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

Written By:
Published: October 27, 2026 00:45:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

BRIEF-Pennsylvania Health Dept Reports 1,360 Measles As Of Oct 26

BRIEF-Airbus Receives Life Flight Network Order For Five Airbus H135 Helicopters

METALS-Zinc hits two-week high as tight stocks spur bullish sentiment

BRIEF-Terranor Wins Operation And Maintenance Contract In Gothenburg Worth SEK 113 Million

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

LATEST NEWS

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

Meta eyes record $95 billion equity raise to fund AI expansion

Dollar General overcharged shoppers, FTC and states allege in lawsuit

Sinner set to return at postponed Six Kings Slam

Actor Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek's' plucky Chekov, dies at 90

Anthropic's soaring sales, steep losses put AI frenzy to IPO test

Audi CEO faces backlash after joining Trump at midterm campaign rally

Thomas van Tonder navigates 600 monkey bars over 280 metres in historic crossing

Actor Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek's' plucky Chekov, dies at 90

Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER
SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER
SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER
SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ON VENEZUELA: US EXPECTS THERE TO BE NEW SUPREME JUDICIAL COUNCIL BY YEAR-END AND NEW ELECTORAL COUNCIL SHORTLY THEREAFTER

QUICK LINKS