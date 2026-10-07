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Home > World > SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

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Published: October 7, 2026 03:41:05 IST

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SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 3:41 AM IST
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SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

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SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

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SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS – NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL OFFER SHARES UNDER GLOBAL OFFERING 78 MLN H SHARES

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