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Home > World > Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/ukpnp-to-hold-protest-in-uk-raises-concern-over-human-rights-situation-in-pojk20260608155024"> <p class="title">UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK</p> <a>

UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 16:38:12 IST

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Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Monday confirmed a fire incident aboard MT Marivex, a vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers, south of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that all crew members are presently safe.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Director in the Shipping Division, Opesh Kumar Sharma, said the fire was reported at around 1:30 pm today.

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“This is the preliminary information which we have received. Based on this, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” Sharma said.

He said the Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers.

“We are in touch with the owners, and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and our mission in Oman,” he added.

On whether the ship was hit by a projectile, Sharma said, “So whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, presently we are trying to get absolute information. As you are aware, the fire incident was at 1:30 today.”

“The vessel was well out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear to the south,” he added

According to the shipping ministry, the vessel, an oil tanker, was not carrying any cargo and was in ballast condition.

“There were only Indian seafarers on board,” Sharma noted.

Sharma said the Directorate General of Shipping control room has handled about 12,020 calls and more than 26,832 emails since activation.

“In the last 96 hours, a total of 390 calls and 968 emails have been received from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders,” he said.

The Ministry, through the DG Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,506 Indian seafarers so far, including 32 in the last 96 hours, he added.”

Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported,” Sharma said.

Earlier in the day, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) posted on X that the Indian seafarers aboard the vessel sought urgent assistance off the coast of Oman.

“Indian Navy in Harmouz 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 2057.07N 059 degree 0813 off coast Oman onboard,” the post read.

The Embassy of India in Oman responded to the FSUI post and established direct contact with the seafarers aboard the vessel.

“It is informed that embassy is has established contact,” the embassy stated. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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Tags: fire incidentindian navyindian-missionsindian-seafarersmaritime-emergencyministry-of-external-affairsmopswmt-marivexoil tankerseafarer-safetystrait of hormuz

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Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

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Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

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Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz
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Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz
Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

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