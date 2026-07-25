Portfolio Magazine’s Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25: In an ever-evolving business landscape, one thing that cannot change is that organisational excellence begins with strong leadership and a people-centric foundation. It is the core responsibility of every organisation’s HR leader to manage the human, cultural, and legal lifecycle of its workforce. They are gradually adopting artificial intelligence at scale, strengthening human oversight, tackling board-level burnout, and redesigning career pathways.

Portfolio Magazine has released its 2026 list of the most innovative HR leaders in India, spotlighting professionals reshaping organisations through culture, technology adoption, and people-first strategies. The honorees span industries and career backgrounds, but share a common thread: driving measurable transformation in how their organisations attract, retain, and develop talent.

True Change Makers Among The Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026

Shrawani Mukherjee – Head of People at Equal Experts India Pvt Ltd.

Shrawani Mukherjee is widely recognised for leveraging her global DEI expertise to design business-aligned talent strategies that support flat organisational structures. She leads with empathy, giving the team autonomy while ensuring the workforce experience stays inclusive. Shrawani aims to reduce workplace stress, promote coordination and prioritise well-being. Prior to Equal Experts, she held various senior roles at Thoughtworks, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Thomson Reuters, and HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Pvt Ltd. Read her exclusive conversation with Portfolio.

Arushi Arora Kathal – Chief Technology & People Officer at Ooms India

Chandni Chopra – VP of People and Culture at TestMu AI

Devvesh P Srivastav – Country President – India; Global HR Director, TechOps; and Regional HR Director at Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd.

Dipesh Gangrade – Principal HR Business Partner (People & Culture Leader) at WorldEmp India Pvt. Ltd.

Farhan Ahmed Hazarika – Fractional CHRO at Multiple Startups

Meghana Pujari – Head of Human Resources at Accupack Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Rajbir Kaur Bindra – Vice President – Human Resources at CoinDCX

Ujjal Gangopadhyay – Chief Support Executive at Augmenters

The exceptional HR leaders featured in this edition demonstrate how people-centric strategy, bold vision, and innovation can leave a lasting mark on business and society. They reflect a quiet but powerful shift in how business performance is defined by better personnel management and technological excellence.

About the Publisher – The Portfolio Magazine

The Portfolio magazine is a globally recognised platform that helps connect people through authentic success stories, innovative leadership stories, and impactful management. The platform crafts high-quality content that helps individuals acquire knowledge and business insights to drive future growth.

Over the years, the platform has built a massive audience, with a readership of 553k, alongside a bold vision to bring inclusive, stable leadership practices to organisations across industries. It has a strong, growing executive community with over 21k followers on LinkedIn and consistently deep impressions on its published content.

The magazine has featured various reputable companies in its editions, including CoinDCX, Indian Energy Exchange, Tata 1mg, Mankind Pharma Ltd., OCBC Bank, HK – Technology Division, inFeedo Tech Pvt Ltd, Saudi Arabian Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd. (SAIT), and Finanjo. The Portfolio has expanded its digital ecosystem by connecting thoughtful leaders through its newsletter, further strengthening its role as a multinational leadership intelligence system.

What Does The Selection Recognise?

Today’s HR leaders shape and uphold the organisation’s core values, building a strong foundation. They are reimagining workplace structures, streamlining operations, fostering employee engagement, and creating people-centric strategies that drive long-term business success.

The honourees featured in Portfolio’s latest edition, Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026, deserve recognition for driving meaningful change through their bold vision, strategic mindset, and critical decision-making, which contribute to organisational excellence.

Beyond this special edition, Portfolio continues to recognise outstanding leadership across industries. Recently, the magazine launched the Global Business Leaders 2026 edition, featuring extraordinary vision, edge, and ambition that are shaping future-ready organisations. This edition highlights the voices of evolution, capturing the stories of those driving change across industries and borders.

Apart from this edition, Portfolio recognised Global Women Leaders 2026 and the change they are building. This edition embodies a bold vision to challenge traditional norms and showcase genuine leadership, capturing the essence of true innovation and influence in a rapidly evolving world. The magazine promises an array of exciting upcoming editions, including Most Innovative Tech Leaders to Watch in 2026, Visionary Women Leaders of Asia 2026, Most Influential CEOs from Asia 2026, and more.

How Does Portfolio Identify These HR Leaders: Selection Process

The Portfolio is dedicated to a strong and transparent process for selecting each profile shortlisted for the Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026. The editorial team conducts in-depth research, thorough industry analysis, and professional interviews across sectors such as technology, consulting, finance, real estate, healthcare, and other significant industries.

Built on a merit-first editorial philosophy, every feature in Portfolio is earned through a structured shortlisting process evaluated on leadership impact, innovative approaches, strategic vision, governance, and contributions to advancing the corporate ecosystem.

The Portfolio actively encourages nominations from diverse sources, including self-nominations and recommendations from colleagues, HR teams, and organisations via its Nomination page. The final selection of the most innovative HR leaders in India 2026 highlights pioneers who reflect outstanding leadership, advocate for positive change, and build future-ready organisations.

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