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Home > World > SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

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Published: October 28, 2026 04:58:14 IST

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SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:58 AM IST
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SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

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SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

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SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)
SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)
SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)
SK HYNIX: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 83.3 TRILLION WON (LSEG SMARTESTIMATE 76.7 TRILLION WON)

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