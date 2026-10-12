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Home > World > SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

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Published: October 12, 2026 07:13:11 IST

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SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 7:13 AM IST
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SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

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SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

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SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP
SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP
SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP
SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE: NORTH KOREA'S REPEATED BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS, URGES IMMEDIATE STOP

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