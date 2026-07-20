SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

Written By:
Published: July 20, 2026 03:44:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 20, 2026 3:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7821 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

Kylian Mbappe wins second World Cup Golden Boot, Spain claim other awards

IRAN'S SEMI-OFFICIAL TASNIM SAYS SOUNDS OF SEVERAL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN SOUTHWESTERN IRAN'S BANDAR MAHSHAHR AND BANDAR IMAM KHOMEINI

BRIEF-Aguia Resources Seeks Trading Halt

Soccer-Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony

LATEST NEWS

Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East

"We are moving in the right direction": Anne Hathaway teases "breakthrough" in 'Princess Diaries 3' script

Three fireworks displays, two flyovers, one World Cup final

TSMC expects 'strong, multi-year' demand for AI chips as it ramps up Arizona investment

Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

Argentine fans flock to Obelisk despite World Cup final loss

How a dispute over e-commerce firm Coupang is testing US-South Korea ties

TSMC expects 'strong, multi-year' demand for AI chips as it ramps up Arizona investment

'Warriors till the end' -Argentina fans praise team after World Cup final loss

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23
SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23
SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23
SPACEX: TARGETING TO LAUNCH STARSHIP’S 13TH FLIGHT TEST AS EARLY AS JULY 23

QUICK LINKS