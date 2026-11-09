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Home > World > SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

Written By:
Published: November 9, 2026 13:56:09 IST

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SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 9, 2026 1:56 PM IST
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SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

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SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

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SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB
SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB
SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB
SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER: OPTIMISTIC DE COS CAN GET ECB'S TOP JOB

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