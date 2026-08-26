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Home > World > SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

Written By:
Published: August 26, 2026 18:06:05 IST

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 6:06 PM IST
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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, DOWN NEARLY 1% AT $4,613.10/OZ

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