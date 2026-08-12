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Home > World > SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

Written By:
Published: August 12, 2026 17:32:09 IST

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SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

SPOT PLATINUM RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 5:32 PM IST
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SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

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SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ
SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ
SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ
SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

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