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Home > World > STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

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Published: October 17, 2026 22:06:21 IST

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STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 10:06 PM IST
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STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

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STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

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STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV
STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV
STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV
STAMPEDE-LIKE SITUATION AT DURGA PUJA PANDAL IN NORTH KOLKATA IN INDIA LEAVES AT LEAST 17 DEAD & SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED – NDTV

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