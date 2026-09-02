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Home > World > STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

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Published: September 2, 2026 06:16:12 IST

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STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 6:16 AM IST
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STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

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STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

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STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS
STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS
STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS
STATE DEPT SAYS WORKING WITH CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT INTENDS TO PROVIDE $60 MLN TO HELP PACIFIC ISLANDS COUNTRIES ADDRESS ONGOING GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS

QUICK LINKS