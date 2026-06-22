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Home > World > "Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/defending-honour-and-dignity-of-our-people-araghchi-hails-irans-fifa-wc-2026-performance-pays-angelic-tribute-to-minab-victims20260622123504"> <p class="title">"Defending honour and dignity of our people": Araghchi hails Iran's FIFA WC 2026 performance, pays 'angelic' tribute to Minab victims</p> <a>

"Defending honour and dignity of our people": Araghchi hails Iran's FIFA WC 2026 performance, pays 'angelic' tribute to Minab victims

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 13:07:11 IST

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"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

Tehran [Iran], June 22 (ANI): Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi issued a warning against the US amid the ongoing technical talks on Monday, asserting Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump threatened to “take over the Strait.”

In a post on X, Azizi slammed Trump for making threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it is “neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates” and affirmed that the final decision regarding the diplomatic chokehold rests with the Iranian people and forces.

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“You make threats; we take action. The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces,” he wrote.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Sunday disclosed that he held talks with Iranian officials overnight on Saturday, issuing a stern warning to Tehran against any attempts to block the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and threatening severe repercussions if such action is taken.

In a direct warning over potential maritime disruption, the US President indicated that Washington would respond with overwhelming force to any blockade of the vital shipping lane.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your f***ng country,” Trump told Fox News.

The US President also suggested that Washington could assume direct operational control to secure the global shipping corridor and potentially levy transit fees on oil shipments navigating the waters.

“We may take over the Strait if we have to. I’ll blow the sh*t out of them,” he said.

Warning of economic measures if diplomatic discussions stall, the Republican leader added, “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.”

Despite the warning, Iran and the United States have established a direct communication line to “avoid incidents and miscommunication” in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced on Monday after the first round of high-level talks under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The joint statement issued after the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland’s Burgenstock stated, “In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The communication channel is tied to paragraph five of the memorandum, which states, “Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa.

“Under the provision, Iran has committed to facilitating the movement of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without imposing transit fees during the 60-day negotiation period.

The memorandum further states, “The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start,” signalling the immediate resumption of commercial maritime activity throughout the strategic waterway.

The measure requires Iran to address obstacles to navigation and begin operations within a month. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 1:07 PM IST
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Tags: burgenstockdonald trumpebrahim-aziziiranIran US tensionsnational-security-committeeoil-shipmentsqatarstrait of hormuz

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"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

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"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

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"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump
"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump
"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump
"Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor backyard of modern-day pirates": Iranian lawmaker slams Trump

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