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Home > World > Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-karachi-transport-shutdown-exposes-growing-friction-over-e-challan-regime20260621151410"> <p class="title">Pakistan: Karachi transport shutdown exposes growing friction over E-challan regime</p> <a>

Pakistan: Karachi transport shutdown exposes growing friction over E-challan regime

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 15:56:14 IST

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Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Talks between Iran and the US is set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, “The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today.”

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Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency.

Fars News Agency’s follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.

The agency also said that this step is the first response to the ‘breach of promise’, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.

The closure comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, got in a shouting match with the UN’s special representative for children and armed conflict, Vanessa Frazier, after she interrupted his remarks at Friday’s meeting regarding allegations that Israeli soldiers and settlers committed sexual violence against Palestinians.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X, “This shameful exhibition of arrogant defiance — against reason, law, morality, and justice — is yet another inevitable result of the absolute impunity bestowed upon an apartheid terrorist regime by its enablers. This regime continues its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people and throughout the region with utter disregard for all civilized norms. It is long past time for the world to rise and confront this grave, unprecedented threat to peace and humanity.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 3:56 PM IST
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Tags: burgenstockiranjd vancemohammad-bagher-ghalibafstrait of hormuzSwitzerlandtalksus

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Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

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Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

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Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock
Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock
Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock
Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

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