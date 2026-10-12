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Home > World > SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

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Published: October 12, 2026 01:14:20 IST

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SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 1:14 AM IST
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SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

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SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

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SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT
SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT
SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT
SYRIA CENTRAL BANK ISSUES FIRST LETTER OF CREDIT TO FACILITATE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SUPPLY DEAL BETWEEN SYRIAN PETROLEUM COMPANY AND SAUDI ARAMCO – STATEMENT

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