Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels; 2 cross median line

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and five official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

Of the five, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/fXvsIEIMUE — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 2, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence detected 13 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels and three official ships operating around itself.

Of the 13, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “13 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

13 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/l4CrP8JKm4 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan’s first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine’s 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.