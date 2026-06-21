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Home > World > Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around itself

Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around itself

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/fifa-world-cup-ball-trionda-reaches-space-as-nasa-studies-football-technology-aboard-iss20260621042705"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup ball, Trionda, reaches space as NASA studies football technology aboard ISS</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup ball, Trionda, reaches space as NASA studies football technology aboard ISS

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 10:45:15 IST

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Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], June 21 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese Military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

The MND monitored the situation and responded.

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In a post on X, it said, “2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on Saturday, the MND said it detected five sorties of PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and five official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, it said, “5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan’s first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine’s 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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Tags: adizmedian-linemndofficial-shipspla-aircraftplan-vesselsroc-armed-forcessea-trialsTaipeitaiwanterritorial-waters

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Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around itself

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Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around itself
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