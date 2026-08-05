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Home > Hollywood > Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios

Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/karthik-subbaraj-announces-10th-directorial-dorothy-starring-keerthy-suresh20260805105138"> <p class="title">Karthik Subbaraj announces 10th directorial 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh</p> <a>

Karthik Subbaraj announces 10th directorial 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh

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Last updated: August 5, 2026 13:03:15 IST

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Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has found his next major project with ‘Deadlocked’, a hostage action thriller that has landed at Amazon MGM Studios for worldwide distribution, Deadline reported.

Directed by filmmaker Nikhil Bhat, known for the Hindi-language action thriller Kill, the film will stream globally on Prime Video.

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‘Deadlocked’ follows a grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is forced back into action when the trial of the century turns into a deadly hostage situation. The crisis begins when the defendant’s daughter takes control of the courthouse in an attempt to free her father, Deadline reported.

The film is based on an original idea by Eric Scott Anderson (The Black Fox) and Matt Takejiro Bosack (NCIS: Hawai’i), who have written the screenplay.

Producers on the project include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger for Range, Dave Caplan for C2, and Foxx for Foxxhole Productions. AJ Bourscheid, Liz Destro, Paul Currie and Corinne Foxx will serve as executive producers, Deadline reported.

Foxx’s recent projects include Netflix’s action-comedy Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz, which recorded 46.8 million views in its opening weekend and became the platform’s biggest English-language movie debut since 2022.

The actor will next return to Netflix with the Olympic boxing drama Fight for ’84, based on a true story. Foxx is also an executive producer and host of Fox’s game show Beat Shazam, Deadline reported

Meanwhile, director Nikhil Bhat gained international attention with Kill, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was later sold to Lionsgate in a mid-seven-figure deal before receiving a wide theatrical release in 2024, Deadline reported.

Bhat previously directed the survival thriller Apurva for Disney+/Hotstar and Cine1 in India. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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Tags: action-filmAmazon MGM Studiosdeadlockedglobal-distributionhostage-thrillerjamie-foxxnikhil-bhat

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Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios
Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios
Jamie Foxx headline hostage action thriller 'Deadlocked' for Amazon MGM Studios
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