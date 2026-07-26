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Home > World > TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

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Published: July 26, 2026 17:44:22 IST

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TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 5:44 PM IST
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TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

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TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

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TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY SAYS TANKER WAS HIT AFTER LEAVING THE PATH DESIGNATED BY IRAN

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