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Home > World > TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

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Published: August 28, 2026 02:59:12 IST

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TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 2:59 AM IST
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TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

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TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

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TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS ADDING SOME 500 MILLION GALLONS TO 2027 BIOFUEL QUOTAS TO OFFSET SMALL-REFINERY EXEMPTIONS SET TO BE ANNOUNCED – SOURCES

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