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Home > World > TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

Written By:
Published: September 19, 2026 01:42:11 IST

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TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 1:42 AM IST
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TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON
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TRUMP ON IRAN: WAR WILL END SOON

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