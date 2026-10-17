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Home > World > TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

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Published: October 17, 2026 06:12:09 IST

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TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 6:12 AM IST
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TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

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TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

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TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE
TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE
TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE
TRUMP SAYS HE SUBMITTED TO CONGRESS A CERTIFICATION THAT ISSUANCE OF SUCH WAIVER IS IN NATIONAL INTERESTS OF US – ORDER RELEASED BY WHITE HOUSE

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